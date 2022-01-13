Get a 3-Course Meal from Red Lobster for $15.99

Going out to eat is a luxury and can sometimes take a toll on your budget. It doesn't have to, though. Red Lobster is kicking off 2022 with a budget-friendly option for your next night out: the Three from the Sea meal, which gets you more food for less cash.

With the Three from the Sea deal, customers can choose a soup or salad, individual-sized starter, and entree for $15.99. Those who opt into this deal can choose from a limited menu. The deal is available in-house, to go, and for delivery online.

Three From the Sea options include:

Soup or Salad:

New England Clam Chowder Cup

Lobster Bisque Cup

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Individual-Sized Starter:

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Entree

Fish and Chips

Shrimp Linguini Alfredo

Atlantic Salmon

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Baha Shrimp Bowl

Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger

Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

This deal is only available for a limited time at participating locations in the United States and Canada. Prices vary depending on where you dine.