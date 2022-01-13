Get a 3-Course Meal from Red Lobster for $15.99
Menu options include Lobster Bisque, a Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger, and more.
Courtesy of Red Lobster
Going out to eat is a luxury and can sometimes take a toll on your budget. It doesn't have to, though. Red Lobster is kicking off 2022 with a budget-friendly option for your next night out: the Three from the Sea meal, which gets you more food for less cash.
With the Three from the Sea deal, customers can choose a soup or salad, individual-sized starter, and entree for $15.99. Those who opt into this deal can choose from a limited menu. The deal is available in-house, to go, and for delivery online.
Three From the Sea options include:
Soup or Salad:
- New England Clam Chowder Cup
- Lobster Bisque Cup
- House Salad
- Caesar Salad
Individual-Sized Starter:
- Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
- Mozzarella Cheesesticks
- Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Entree
- Fish and Chips
- Shrimp Linguini Alfredo
- Atlantic Salmon
- Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
- Baha Shrimp Bowl
- Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger
- Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo
This deal is only available for a limited time at participating locations in the United States and Canada. Prices vary depending on where you dine.
Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.