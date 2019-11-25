Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar Bay Biscuit Sweaters With an Insulated Pocket

The best gifts are the ones you never knew you needed, but improve your life immensely upon receiving them. They can be simple White Elephant type gifts, like candles or body lotion. Useful, but boring. Or they can be Red Lobster's new Cheddar Bay Sweater, an ugly Christmas sweater dotted with snowflakes, lobsters, and shrimp that features an insulated kangaroo pocket to keep cheddar bay biscuits warm. Handy, right?
"For those looking to turn heads at their office holiday party or give an unforgettable gift to a seafood-loving loved one, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit 'Ugly' Holiday Sweater is guaranteed to help holiday enthusiasts sleigh all season long," Salli Setta, president and chief concept officer of Red Lobster, said in a press release. "We are excited to give our passionate guests the opportunity to bring their love of Red Lobster home for the holidays, thanks to our exciting new merchandise and online store."
The Cheddar Bay Sweater is available for preorder at Red Lobster's brand new online store beginning November 26. In addition to the sweater, which is sure to safeguard all the biscuits you'll be hoarding this holiday season, the online shop will also sell insulated fanny packs, tumblers, tees, and all sorts of other branded items for the Red Lobster lover in your life.
The merchandise is available in limited quantities and only for a little while, so if you have a Red Lobster fanatic in your life, make sure to give the gift of warm biscuits in a cozy sweater. Not only can the kangaroo pocket keep biscuits warm, but it can probably be a good place to stow a hot water bottle or smuggle snacks to the movies. This sweater has range, people.
Harley Morenstein Eats Finger-Licking BBQ Wings
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.