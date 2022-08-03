Red Lobster Is Giving Away a Year of Free Food to 1 Lucky Winner

If you are a My Red Lobster Rewards member, you're in luck. Now until August 14, you can enter to win Red Lobster for a year through the Seafood Summerfest Sweepstakes. Every time you order dine-in or to-go, you can earn entries.

As a Rewards member, you'll receive one entry in the app's My Rewards wallet. Not a rewards member yet? Don't worry. You can earn an entry by downloading the app and creating a member profile. As a member, you'll get 10 entries for a Live Maine Lobster dine-in or to-go order, and five entries for every other order. You'll be able to earn entries until August 14.