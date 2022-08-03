Red Lobster Is Giving Away a Year of Free Food to 1 Lucky Winner
The restaurant’s Seafood Summerfest Sweepstakes will reward loyalty program members.
If you are a My Red Lobster Rewards member, you're in luck. Now until August 14, you can enter to win Red Lobster for a year through the Seafood Summerfest Sweepstakes. Every time you order dine-in or to-go, you can earn entries.
As a Rewards member, you'll receive one entry in the app's My Rewards wallet. Not a rewards member yet? Don't worry. You can earn an entry by downloading the app and creating a member profile. As a member, you'll get 10 entries for a Live Maine Lobster dine-in or to-go order, and five entries for every other order. You'll be able to earn entries until August 14.
"As August begins, we start to think about summer coming to an end, grabbing the last few days of fun in the sun and counting down the days until schools are open again. But, it's not over yet! We're giving our My Red Lobster Rewards members one more reason to celebrate with their favorite seafood this summer—and all year long with the chance to win Red Lobster for a year," said Lillian Murphy, vice president, customer experience and loyalty at Red Lobster, in a press release.
The winner of the sweepstakes will be awarded their free year of food in the form of $4,056 in Red Lobster gift cards.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.