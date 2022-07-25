Red Lobster Is Celebrating Shark Week with Free Delivery Through July 31

While Shark Week has gotten a little too real for New Yorkers (here's why you're spotting more fins off the coast right now), you can celebrate the Discovery Channel's annual coverage in a less terrifying way with free delivery from Red Lobster.

In honor of Shark Week, the seafood chain is giving fans free delivery on orders via DoorDash and RedLobster.com. The promotion kicked off with the premiere yesterday and will run through July 31.