Red Lobster Is Celebrating Shark Week with Free Delivery Through July 31
If you need any ordering inspiration, we've got you covered.
While Shark Week has gotten a little too real for New Yorkers (here's why you're spotting more fins off the coast right now), you can celebrate the Discovery Channel's annual coverage in a less terrifying way with free delivery from Red Lobster.
In honor of Shark Week, the seafood chain is giving fans free delivery on orders via DoorDash and RedLobster.com. The promotion kicked off with the premiere yesterday and will run through July 31.
Now, if you need any ordering inspiration, we've also got you covered on that front. Earlier this summer, Red Lobster brought back its annual Seafood Summerfest menu, and this year, it includes the all-new BBQ Bacon Grilled Shrimp available as a three-course meal for $18.99. The new dish boasts two fire-grilled shrimp skewers, glazed with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce topped with crispy bacon and green onions served over orzo.
The menu also features Grilled Lobster, Shrimp, and Salmon; Steak & Lobster; and Red Argentinian Shrimp Skewers. Each selection is served with Cheddar Bay Biscuits, naturally.
Want more food deals?
