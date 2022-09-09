Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp Deal Is Back for the Next 2 Months

There's so much more to Red Lobster than its cheddar bay biscuits, and no, we're not talking about that risqué Beyoncé lyric either. We're talking endless shrimp. The seafood franchise is bringing back its Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, all day, every day until November 6.

For $23.99 you can eat as much shrimp as your stomach can handle. You have your choice of several options including Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi, Argentine Red Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, and Garlic Shrimp Scampi.



Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi arrives oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce, with shaved parmesan, parmesan panko breadcrumbs, bacon, and parsley.

arrives oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce, with shaved parmesan, parmesan panko breadcrumbs, bacon, and parsley. Argentine Red Shrimp is wild-caught, fire-grilled and served over rice.

is wild-caught, fire-grilled and served over rice. Shrimp Linguini Alfredo is, well, exactly what it sounds like, shrimp smothered in a creamy alfredo sauce atop a bed of linguini.

is, well, exactly what it sounds like, shrimp smothered in a creamy alfredo sauce atop a bed of linguini. Walt's Favorite Shrimp is hand-breaded, butterflied, lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce.

is hand-breaded, butterflied, lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce. Garlic Shrimp Scampi is another oven-broiled, garlic butter covered option, this time without the parmesan, bacon and parsley.



Here's the catch, prices might be a bit higher if you're dining in California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and in select spots across Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, and New York.

The good news is, the shrimp options are mix and match, so you can go all the way off the deep end without getting any food FOMO. We're far from the shallow now.