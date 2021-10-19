Red Lobster Is Offering Ultimate Endless Shrimp All Week Long

I want to remind everyone out there that Red Lobster has a lot more on its menu than the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. And now, the seafood restaurant is bringing back its Ultimate Endless Shrimp.

Starting October 19, 2021, seafood lovers can mix and match two of their favorite shrimp dishes, and once they are ready, order additional shrimp dishes one at a time. Each Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal comes with, of course, Red Lobster's classic Cheddar Bay Biscuit and another side.

The shrimp-tastic feast features:

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp : fried, hand-dipped, and tossed in flaky coconut with a signature piña colada sauce

: fried, hand-dipped, and tossed in flaky coconut with a signature piña colada sauce Walt's Favorite Shrimp : lightly fried, hand-breaded, and butterflied with cocktail sauce

: lightly fried, hand-breaded, and butterflied with cocktail sauce Garlic Shrimp Scampi : classic garlic shrimp scampi oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce

: classic garlic shrimp scampi oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce Grilled Shrimp Skewer: grilled shrimp skewer with a butter garlic glaze



Traditionally, Ultimate Endless Shrimp is available only on Mondays at locations nationwide. Now, for a limited time, the franchise is offering the deal all day and all week. Shrimp lovers, this is one seafood opportunity you won't want to miss!