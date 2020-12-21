Red Lobster Bids Adieu to 2020 With a Whole New Year of Free Food

Odds are you and everyone you’ve ever met is eager to exit this year and never look back. Even big brands are no exception. The grand prize in Red Lobster’s ‘Say Goodbye to 2020 Sweepstakes,’ for example, is focused on the most eagerly anticipated new year of this millennium: 2021.

"We want to give our guests something to celebrate as we close out what, for many people, has been a challenging year," Lillian Murphy, Red Lobster’s vice president of customer experience and loyalty, is quoted as saying in a statement.

To that end, one lucky shellfish fan will win free Red Lobster orders for one year, equivalent to $2,400 with an additional $1,000 check intended to cover relevant taxes.

To enter, sign into (or sign up for) Red Lobster’s rewards app and redeem your free sweepstakes entry. Qualifying to-go orders will get you extra chances to win from now through January 6, too.

In addition to the grand prize, five people will win $100 Red Lobster gift cards, 20 can expect to see about $10 worth of rewards added to their account, and 25 will score merch. Winners will be randomly selected by about January 18, 2021, and notified via email.