Red Robin's Latest Deal Gets You a Super-Cheap Pizza

October marks the official start of spooky season, but that's not all there is to celebrate. It's also National Pizza Month, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a sweet deal on pizza? Red Robin is dishing up an epic BOGO deal, which means more pizza for everyone.

The burger purveyor is teaming up with its pizza partner, Donatos, to offer customers who buy one pizza a second one at half the price all October long. Until the 31, customers can cash in and enjoy more pizza for only slightly more than the price of one at Red Robin's Donatos locations. The only catch, because there's always one, is that you have to be a member of Red Robin's rewards program to get this deal.

Red Robin's BOGO pizza deal extends to all its offerings, not just plain pizza. Customers can get the new Ultimate Grilled Cheese Pizza, build their own pizza masterpiece, or order any of the many options available and still get a second pizza of their choosing half off.