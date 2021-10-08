Red Robin Just Revamped Its Menu to Include 4 Seriously Cheesy Offerings

How much cheese is too much cheese? If the limit doesn't exist for you, you're going to want to hear this. Red Robin is changing up its offerings with a Cheese Lovers limited-time menu that features items cheese fanatics are going to lose their lactose-loving minds over.

As the name suggests, each of Red Robin's new items includes an exorbitant amount of cheese. There's the Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger, Cheesy Bacon Fondue, Donators Ultimate Grilled Cheese Pizza, and Mozzarella Sticks. These offerings are available at all Red Robin and Red Robin-Donato's Pizza locations nationwide. They'll only be around for a short time, however.

Here's the scoop:

Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger is a brand new burger featuring a beef patty topped with American cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon, and mayo on a toasted bun. This burger comes with a side of cheesy bacon fondue for customers to dip in as they eat. As if that's not enough, it also comes with a side of Bottomless Steak Fries, a Red Robin signature.

Cheesy Bacon Fondue is a side of cheesy bacon fondue that customers can order with any burger, app, or side to share with friends or enjoy on their own.

Donatos Ultimate Grilled Cheese Pizza features hardwood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, smoked Provolone, and parmesan cheese, roasted garlic, and a sprinkle of toasted breadcrumbs.

Mozzarella Sticks are lightly battered mozzarella cheese, fried and served with a side of marinara sauce.



If you opt for the pizza, keep in mind that Red Robin is offering a BOGO deal that gets you two pizzas for super cheap all October long. Rewards members can buy any one Donatos pizza and get a second for half the price. That means you could try the new Ultimate Grilled Cheese Pizza and get your go-to for half-off.

Red Robin's food menu isn't the only thing that's growing. Customers can pair one of these cheesy new offerings, or anything else on the menu, with a Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA.