Red Robin Offers Free Double Burger for Veterans

We all love a free meal, but this offer from Red Robin is special just for veterans. Any veteran of the US military has until the end of today, November 1 to sign up for the Red Robin Royalty rewards program to receive a free burger.

For Veteran's Day, Red Robin will honor any Red Robin Royalty members who have a military designation with a Red's Tavern Double burger for free between November 1 and November 14. The burger is made with two patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, and served with a side of bottomless fries.

"At Red Robin, we are so thankful for our brave veterans who serve our country, and we are proud to extend this offer as a sign of our endless gratitude," said Paul J.B. Murphy III, the president and chief executive officer at Red Robin, in a press release. "We encourage all military members, past and present, to sign up for our Royalty program to take advantage of the offer and enjoy a free burger on us as our way to say thank you for their relentless dedication to serving our nation."

To access the deal, head to Red Robin's website to register. Along with the free burger for veterans, there are plenty of other deals all year round.