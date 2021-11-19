Red Vines Debuts Gingerbread-Flavor for the Holidays

The holidays are fast approaching, which means one thing: an onslaught of sweet and festive treats. There are the traditional favorites, like pumpkin pie and sugar cookies, and then there are the modern twists. Red Vines is dishing up a new take on an old favorite with its new Gingerbread Twists.

The offering is a limited-edition holiday treat that looks like the Red Vines candy we know and love but has the color and flavor of gingerbread cookies. Red Vines' Gingerbread Twists are available online only, meaning you'll have to visit the American Licorice Company's website if you want to give them a taste. They'll cost you $2.39 for a 4-oz. tray, but we suggest making it worth your while and ordering enough to fill at least a few stockings. They'll only be available while supplies last.

Gingerbread Twists aren't the only treat the American Licorice Company is dishing up this holiday season. The company is also offering Red Vines Original Red Winter Twists, Sour Punch Trees, Sour Punch Santa Straws, Sour Punch Arctic Straws, and Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites.

Here's the scoop on those festive offerings: