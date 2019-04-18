These Memes About the Redacted Mueller Report Are Making Today Suck Less

It's hard to think of any situation that would exempt you from the knowledge that the Mueller report was released on Thursday. But if that's news to you, well, surprise!
If you're on Twitter, on the other hand, you probably feel like it was released right around the presidency of Grover Cleveland. But no, no matter how exhausted you feel, it was only just released, and the only thing that's making all of this a little less tiring is the memes.
Mueller's roughly 400-page report will take you at least the rest of the day to get through and will probably leave you feeling gross for the next week. Our roundup of the best memes about the extensive redactions in the report, however, will leave you feeling clean and full of light, and will take just a minute to read through.
So, take a second to laugh, and then get back to your civic duty.
Some were actually on-topic
Some were meta
Some were nostalgic (if you can be nostalgic without memories?)
Some addressed modern dating
Some just combined the new meme with an old meme
Some just had to be done
Some were actually political
Some were musical
Some were media jokes
And some were jokes that couldn't have existed just hours ago
OK, get back to doing your civic duty. Or just look at more memes. Either way.
