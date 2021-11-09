Reddi-Wip Is Releasing a Zero-Sugar Whipped Topping Just in Time for Pie Season

If there were ever a time to cut back on your sweets habit, it would not be now. The entire month of November should be reserved for eating pies and cookies and everything in between—it is almost Thanksgiving, after all. Only now you can enjoy your fave indulgences with a zero-sugar version of Reddi-Wip's classic whipped topping.

The brand's made-with-real-cream topping has just gotten healthier. The keto-friendly, 15-calorie, zero-carb treat comes sans sugar and is a great way to add a healthier spin to your favorite Thanksgiving dessert.

"Reddi-Wip has always responded to consumer dietary trends and offers a wide range of products in addition to Original and Extra Creamy Reddi-Wip, like fat-free and non-dairyvarieties," Brand Director Ashley Spade said in a press release. "With the launch of Reddi-Wip Zero Sugar,consumers following a keto-friendly diet or those looking to monitor their sugar consumption can still enjoy the fun, delicious experience of Reddi-Wip."

But how exactly does Reddi-Wip accomplish something that tastes good without any actual sugar? Let me explain. This whipped topping recipe replaces regular sugar with sucralose, so while you won't get the actual sugar rush, it'll satiate your sweet tooth.

You can get Reddi-Wip Zero Sugar in the dairy aisle nationwide for between $2.99 and 3.29 for the 6.5-ounce and between $4.79 and $5.29 for the 13-ounce.