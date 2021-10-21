Reddi-Wip Is Dropping a New Hot Cocoa Flavored Whipped Topping

Winter is coming. I can feel it in my bones, and frankly, my wallet, too. Just last weekend, as I perused the shopping aisles of my local grocery store, I decided it was time to buy some hot chocolate. Reddi-Wip and I seem to be on the same chocolatey page because the whip cream maker is pairing with Swiss Miss to bring fans Reddi-Wip Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Flavored Whipped Topping.

The new whip flavor is a combo of chocolatey goodness and creamy delight. It's made with real cream, is gluten-free, and has no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Reddi-Wip suggests using the new whipped cream flavor as a topping for ice cream, hot chocolate, smoothies, fruit, waffles, or any of your favorite desserts.

The new flavor will be available at Sam's Club through early December. Two packs of 15-ounce cans will be available and cost around $5.98. The whip will also be available at Walmart beginning in mid-November while supplies last, with a price of $3.98 for a single 15-ounce can.