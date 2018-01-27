Airport Workers Share The Absolute Craziest Things They've Seen On The Job

Working for an airline is surprisingly similar to working at the circus. Because hordes of people pass through them on a daily basis, Airports have a way of systemically unleashing the worst in everyone.
So for the airline rank-and-file, you'd imagine there's a lot to observe on the job. A Reddit thread recently asked airline and airport employees to share their wildest memories from the field, and it's a doozy, replete with rogue security personnel, cartoonish scenes of people falling down escalators and uh, frozen snakes.
So what did we learn?
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Cold Blooded Animals Freeze at Altitude
You Might Get Framed For Drug Trafficking
Escalators Can Pose Serious Problems
Beware Of People Planting Drugs In Your Bags
Some Customers Will Ask To Fly The Plane
At Least One Person Thinks They Were Reincarnated From An Airplane
You'll See Absolutely Crazy Things Pass By In Baggage Scans
You Don't Need Dental Records To Board a Plane
But You Certainly Can't Smoke In The Terminal
Inspection Dogs Occasionally Get Naughty
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.