Reddit Shared the 'Old Recipes' That Were Most Popular in 2020

'Tis the season for year-end lists. They're usually fun, if imperfect, ways to reflect on the year. Often the view is too narrow to honestly capture the spirit of an entire year, but in 2020 it feels a little different with lists highlighting a year where we spent a lot of time indoors and separated from loved ones.

Reddit's Year in Review is no exception, with the sourdough-focused subreddit (a community inside Reddit) seeing a 378.8% year-over-year increase in activity. That's a reflection of early 2020's obsession with breadmaking as people first began staying inside and social distancing. (Honestly, we should all be surprised it's not higher.) One of the more interesting peaks, with regards to food, is an 82.6% increase for the "old recipes" subreddit.

The subreddit is a place where people exchange old recipes and give them a try. As part of its year-end roundup, Reddit pulled together the five most popular recipes from the subreddit's big year. The most-discussed recipe was a peanut butter bread, and it makes a lot of sense. The jump from banana bread to peanut butter bread isn't huge. (Oh my god, has anyone made both and put them together?)

Next on the list are divorce carrot cake; lemon bars, which deserve a comeback; murder cookies, made with molasses and cinnamon; and Armenian perok cake, which is making my mouth water.

There's a lot more you can dig into in Reddit's year in review besides, you know, finding great recipes that make you want to get off the internet now (except that the recipes are on the internet! Noooo!). You'll find all kinds of weird tidbits like the most-discussed foods in r/uk_food: black pudding, baked beans, hash browns, mushy peas, and cottage pie.