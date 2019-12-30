Woman Gets Bill Gates as Her Secret Santa, Receives 81-Pound Package

The worst secret Santa scenario is getting that cheap co-worker who knew you'd just love that tacky souvenir store trinket they picked up on the way to work, but the best case? It's getting an 81-pound package from Bill Gates. You know, the casual multi-billionaire that makes $380 per second? That guy.
This isn't some elaborate delusion I've dreamt up to make it through this cold, rainy Monday. It actually happened, and unfortunately, not to me. A 33-year-old Michigan-based woman, who identified herself as Shelby, discovered her RedditGifts' Secret Santa was none other than the Microsoft founder, who, in case you've been living under a rock, has a $108 billion net worth. Naturally, he dropped a few bucks on her gift.
According to Travel & Leisure, Shelby had already participated in 94 gift exchanges through the platform, but none quite as luxe as the 81-pound package she received December 17. She was reportedly notified by FedEx of an overnighted delivery.
"OH MY GOD! You’re the Bill Gates package!" the FedEx store employee said when Shelby showed up for her package. "We’ve been waiting for you all day. Is this really from Bill Gates, or is it a hoax?"
A hoax it was not. Inside was a personalized placard and photo from Gates, as well as a hammock, snacks, a manuscript copy of The Great Gatsby, eight hardcover books, LEGO sets, toys for her cat, and more.
"Bill Gates, you are a blessing," Shelby wrote on Reddit. "This year has been a complete rollercoaster of emotions for me; in March, I lost my mother completely unexpectedly only 10 days before my destination wedding. It has been hard to drum up holiday spirit this year, and this has been a zap taser of Christmas cheer."
Gates also made a donation to The American Heart Association in honor of her mother. "It means more to me than I can express," she said.
h/t Travel & Leisure
This Pizza Is Covered in Fish Jerky
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.