This Company Is Giving Away a Bunch of Free Porn if You Save Water for Earth Day

This Earth Day promotion is spider sandwich levels of unexpected. A porn site wants to reward you for helping the planet.
If you conserve water when you shower, RedTube will reward your efforts with a free week of its premium porn subscription. It's an important cause because access to clean water is too often taken for granted. More than two billion people lack access to safe drinking water, according to the United Nation's 2018 World Water Development Report. Another billion are expected to lose clean water by 2050. Even in the United States, there are people who lack access to safe drinking water.
RedTube is hoping a little free porn might motivate you to chip in.
RedTube's "Save Water Challenge" asks future masturbaters to download its Android app in the Google Play store. The iOS version will be out soon. The app helps you track the length of your showers. Users get points based on how short their showers are. The shorter, the better. Every five minutes of shower time you shave off saves 100 liters of drinkable water. If you get a certain number of points, you get a free week of RedTube Premium.
"We understand that sometimes RedTube is part of the reason people around the world take longer showers, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring light to this issue in a fun and interactive way where people can now spend more time cleaning up, rather than getting dirty in the shower," said RedTube Vice President Alex Taylor in a statement.
And your mom thought you'd never contribute anything to society.
