These New 'Jurassic Park'-Inspired Reebok Shoes Are Packed with Easter Eggs

Earlier this year, Reebok teased a soon-to-be-released Jurassic Park shoe inspired by the color scheme and feel of the cars that failed the only set of visitors the park would ever know. On July 15, however, Reebok has unveiled that the shoe won't just be one pair, but an entire series of Jurassic Park shoes that riff on the original 1993 film. Moreover, the designs aren't just Jurassic Park-inspired, they're riffing on some classic Reebok sneakers like the Instapump. So, clear out some closet space. Dinosaur-loving gear isn't just for kids. Each of the shoes in the collection is loaded with nods to objects and characters in the film with very specific easter eggs that will please die-hard fans of the Spielberg classic. Here's a look at some of the shoes in the collaboration between Reebok and Universal.

Instapump Fury OG: In addition to looking like the Jurassic Park guest vehicles, there's a collar that imitates the seats of the SUV and "battle damage" on the bottom of the sole that reveals the inside of the car. These are being made for adults and kids.

Dennis Nedry Club C 85: This one has nods to Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight), who resurfaces in Netflix's animated Camp Cretaceous. The floral print shirt Nedry wears during his meeting with Dodgson at the opening of the film appears on the heel of the shoe and a zebra-striped heel cap that is reminiscent of his screensaver. (That's on a separate screen from Nedry saying, "You didn't say the magic word.") It also has a bright yellow tongue as a shoutout to the raincoat he was wearing when we last see him. One of those yellow tongues has a splatter on it that is supposed to look a bit like the venomous spit from the Dilophosaurus that does him in.

Ian Malcolm Classic Leather: There's a lot going on with this one. It definitely embraces Ian Malcolm's (Jeff Goldblum) love of chaos. Half of the shoe is his all-black and leather look with a familiar brooch. The other side is... well... chaotic.

Zig Devil Kinetica: This is the second shoe with design inspiration taken from park vehicles. The Zig Devil Kinetica redesign pays homage to the staff Jeeps with nods to the rearview mirror from the T-Rex chase and the park's electric fences. The midsole looks like it's speckled with mud from the chase.

Club C Legacy: If your favorite character was Mr. DNA, you're going to love these. You see Mr. DNA's face on a tongue and they have a "cracked egg collar." The soles also have the cracked egg look, and one of the shoes has a mosquito down there too.

There are other shoes as well, including the black leather Jurassic Stomper with "security" written on the side, the Pump Omni Zone inspired by the Dilophosaurus, and a Dr. Alan Grant-inspired Club C. You'll also find a pile of t-shirts, sweatshirts, and vests to go with the Reebok x Jurassic Park collection. It's a lot, but if you're intense about your love of either Jurassic Park or dinosaurs, you've got options on how you want to project that love to the world.

