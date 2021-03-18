Reese’s Brand-New Shape Is Like 2 Bites of Easter

You can mold chocolate and peanut butter into literally any shape. Chocolate can be liquid or solid or something in between, and peanut butter is basically stickier clay. Still, year after year, the confectionery artists at Reese’s resist the temptation to craft Elvis heads, unicycles, or the US Virgin Islands, and instead stick to springtime themes. And this Easter season’s shape is the carrot.

“But wait!” you might be yelling out loud right now. “Reese’s already HAS a carrot!” No, that is different. You are thinking of the Reese’s Pieces carrot you always start seeing right around this time of year. That’s just a bunch of Reese’s pieces in a vaguely carrot-shaped orange and green plastic bag. This is actual peanut butter and milk chocolate vaguely carrot-shaped, complete with a little leaf, according to Delish.