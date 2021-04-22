News

Reese’s New Candy Bar Is Packed with Crunchy Peanuts

It joins oodles of other Reese’s offerings.

By Thrillist News

Published on 4/22/2021 at 4:04 PM

Reese’s Crunchy Peanut Bar
Photo Courtesy of Reese's

There are tons of candies conducive to new iterations, with M&M’s, Hershey’s Kisses, and all manner of Reese’s primary among them. And the PB&C giant Reese’s is adding another new product to its dozens and dozens of other peanut butter and chocolate mashups later this month. 

Reese’s Crunchy Peanut Bar covers a rectangle of whole peanuts and peanut butter in an envelope of chocolate. They’ll be available in stores by the end of April, according to Delish, and they’re expected to sell for about $1.89 a pop. 

The new candy bar joins other recent Reese’s sweets like Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, which swap the original’s chocolate coating with more peanut butter, Reese’s snack cakes, and a line of Reese’s-inspired make-up

