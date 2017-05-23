News

Reese's All-New Peanut Butter Cups are Finally In Stores

By Published On 05/23/2017 By Published On 05/23/2017
Courtesy of Reese's

Trending

related

Watch This Excited Dog Try to Take Over in the Middle of a Newscast

related

The Oreo Fidget Spinner Is the Ultimate Stress-Relieving Snack

related

Demolition Crew Accidentally Tears Down the Wrong Building, Chaos Ensues

related

This Dude Intentionally Ate the World's Grossest Fruit

When Reese's first revealed a new, crunchy chocolate cookie version of its classic peanut butter cups back in March, the company said you'd have to wait until sometime in May to try it. Well, it looks like that time has finally come now that the cookie-filled cups are available at stores across the country.

Packages of the new peanut butter cup, aptly dubbed the Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup, started hitting candy aisles and checkout counter shelves nationwide earlier this month, according to a Hershey's spokesperson. Just like the Reese's Piece-stuffed version Reese's unleashed last year, the Crunchy Cookie Cups feature a special ingredient mixed into the peanut butter filling; in this case, crunchy pieces of chocolate cookies. Think of the cookie pieces from a cookies and cream candy bar, but jammed into a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. Pretty crazy how it's taken this long for such a mash-up to exist, right? 

The Crunchy Cookie Cups are available in standard two-cup packages as well as in two-cup packages of the Reese's Big Cup size. Best of all, they'll be around indefinitely, the spokesperson said. All you have to figure out now is if you're willing to ditch your usual classic Reese's for the crunchy new ones. Best of luck. 

h/t Delish

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is unsure if he'd enjoy the crunchy cookie texture. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Losing Hair? A Company Claims Wasabi Can Help
News

related

READ MORE
Looks Like This Is Starbucks' Next Pink Drink
News

related

READ MORE
This Couple Lost Thousands in a Lawsuit Over a Stupid Emoji
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More