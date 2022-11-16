Reese's Newest Treat Is a Riff on a Childhood Favorite

Just because you're a 30-year-old adult with a salary and 401(k) (good for you!), doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sweet nostalgia of animal crackers—especially when they're smothered in Reese's chocolate and peanut butter. The same logic applies to naps. The candy maker is expanding on its line of dipped pretzels with Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers and they're rolling out at retailers nationwide this month, Brand Eating reports.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

Courtesy of Reese's

Hershey actually first teased the news in late September, revealing that the brand has a "strong track record of steady growth in the cookies and Hershey's Dipped Snacks categories." Cookie sales have increased by 4% while dipped pretzel sales have shot up 53%. "Armed with these key insights from consumers, the brand is introducing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers—bite-sized animal crackers covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate," Hershey said in the announcement. The Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are available now for around $2.50 a bag.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.