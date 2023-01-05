Reese's Is Releasing an Entire Lineup of New Frozen Desserts

Before you commit to a lofty New Year's resolution like quitting sugar, you should know this: Reese's is unleashing an entire lineup of frozen desserts inspired by (and filled with) its fan-favorite peanut butter cups. You don't want to miss out on that, now do you?

Reese's is bringing seven ice cream products—including pints, bars, sandwiches, and cones—to retailers nationwide beginning this month.

Here's the full lineup:



Reese's Peanut Butter Sandwich: Features a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert filling with a peanut butter swirl sandwiched between two chocolate wafers.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cones: A creamy peanut butter frozen dairy dessert base with a crispy wafer cone drizzled with chocolate.

Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup: A frozen spin on the classic Reese's peanut butter cup with peanut butter frozen dairy dessert base blended with a peanut butter swirl and covered in a milk chocolate coating.



As Reese's so appropriately put it, "this is something to scream about." Prices will vary by retailer but the suggested retail prices for these items range from $2.20 for the Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup to $7.99 for the Reese's Cones 8-packs.