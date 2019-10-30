Reese's Is Debuting New Holiday Shapes for the First Time in 20 Years

I think we can all agree that Reese's seasonal shapes taste better than the classic peanut butter cup. It's a fact. And while I've still got a stockpile of Halloween pumpkins to take down, the holidays are around the corner and the candy company is dropping new shapes for the first time in 20 years.
On October 28, Hershey's announced a slew of upcoming releases. And though the Dipped Pretzels and Sweet Cinnamon Kit Kats are, without a doubt, valuable additions, we've got a one-track mind and its laser-focused on Reese's.
Reese's is introducing new Holiday Lights (which look and probably taste a lot like the Easter eggs) and Mystery Shapes. And while both are new, the latter is a cheeky response to fans who, in years past, have complained that the brand's iconic Christmas trees didn't look enough like Christmas trees. The mystery Reese's will come in three shapes and contain "the perfect ratio of peanut butter and chocolate," Elite Daily reports.
Junk food Instagram account @CandyHunting spotted a package of the new Reese's.
"According to the info with the candy, Hershey's agrees with consumers that the Reese's Trees don't actually look like trees, so they 'wanted to give you something new to talk about,'" @CandyHunting said in a recent post. "I think the first and third Reese's shapes in the picture are rather obvious. I have no clue what that second shape is, though. A trapezoid? Whatever it is, it still tastes good!"
The Reese's Holiday Lights (they come in a four-pack) and the Mystery Shapes will both retail for $3.49.
