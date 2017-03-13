Reese's Is Unleashing New Peanut Butter Cups Stuffed With Crunchy Cookie Pieces

Although Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are among the best -- if not the best -- classic chocolate candies, Hershey's somehow managed to make them even better by unleashing a Reese's Piece-filled version last year. Now, the company is taking the chocolatey peanut butter delivery vehicles to the next level again -- this time, by stuffing them pieces of cookies.

After rumors of a "#cupspiracy" emerged on social media in recent weeks, Hershey's finally confirmed the existence of its new spin on the classic candy, aptly dubbed the Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup. The new peanut butter cups are similar to the Reese's Pieces-loaded version in the sense that it mixed a special ingredient with the peanut butter filling; in this case, crunchy pieces of chocolate cookies. Think cookies and cream, but with peanut butter instead of white chocolate. Yes, please.