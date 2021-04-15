Reese's Is Launching a Makeup Collab for Peanut Butter Cup-Inspired Looks

If it's true what they say, and you are what you eat, then it only seems right for us to look like a straight up peanut butter cup. Reese's is officially unleashing a makeup collab of its own—in partnership with HipDot—so you can take your obsession with the fan-favorite chocolate brand to new heights.

Reese's and HipDot—a clean and cruelty-free online makeup destination—are releasing two palettes, a lip balm, and both a brush and bag set. The collection, which officially launched on April 15, will also be available on Ulta.com, the Hershey's site, and its two physical stores.

“Reese’s candy has satisfied millions of taste buds for so long, and when the opportunity came along to offer fans a new way to tap their other senses, it was too sweet of a deal to pass up.” CEO of HipDot Cosmetics Jeff Sellinger said in a statement. “We’re excited to be working with this legendary household brand.”