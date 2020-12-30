Reese's Newest Peanut Butter Cups Come Topped with Marshmallow Creme
Easter came... really early this year.
Let's be real. Whoever whipped out a peanut butter-fluff sandwich at the elementary school lunch table back in the day was basically queen of the cafeteria. You would go to them with cookies and Capri Suns just in an effort to make a trade. Now, Reese's has gone and created something even better: a marshmallow-flavored treat that may well put those PB&F's to shame.
Launching alongside fellow candy aisle rookies—like the Milk Chocolate Meltaway Kisses and Hershey's Build-a-Bunny—comes Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups. The Easter-themed flavor innovation features the classic peanut butter cup we all know and love with that creamy mallow layer.
"This Easter, our star is the Reese’s Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cup," Senior Brand Manager Michael Reese said in a statement. "We’ve reimagined the classic Reese’s Cup by combining the top Easter flavors, milk chocolate, marshmallow and delicious Reese’s peanut butter, all into one amazing cup. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds."
Though these Reese's are rolling out as a limited Easter flavor, they're already hitting stores aisles nationwide. And since we don't know how long that actually means, you better stock your pantry while you still can. The mallow-topped PB cups come in two size variants: 9.6-ounce snack packs for $3.69, 1.2-ounce regulars for $.99, an d a 2.4-ounce king size for $1.59.
Hershey's is also bringing us Milk Chocolate Bears, a Hugs & Kisses Heart Box, Reese's Peanut Butter Rose, and Reese's Big Box O' Love for Valentine's Day, as well as a Hershey's Milk Chocolate Pip Bunnies and Ice Breakers Strawberry Ducklins this spring.
