Reese's Newest Peanut Butter Cups Come Topped with Marshmallow Creme

Let's be real. Whoever whipped out a peanut butter-fluff sandwich at the elementary school lunch table back in the day was basically queen of the cafeteria. You would go to them with cookies and Capri Suns just in an effort to make a trade. Now, Reese's has gone and created something even better: a marshmallow-flavored treat that may well put those PB&F's to shame.

Launching alongside fellow candy aisle rookies—like the Milk Chocolate Meltaway Kisses and Hershey's Build-a-Bunny—comes Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups. The Easter-themed flavor innovation features the classic peanut butter cup we all know and love with that creamy mallow layer.

"This Easter, our star is the Reese’s Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cup," Senior Brand Manager Michael Reese said in a statement. "We’ve reimagined the classic Reese’s Cup by combining the top Easter flavors, milk chocolate, marshmallow and delicious Reese’s peanut butter, all into one amazing cup. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds."