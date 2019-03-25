Reese's Finally Lets You Choose Cups With More Peanut Butter or More Chocolate

Jelly has long been considered peanut butter’s perfect pairing, but let’s be real… it hardly holds a candle to peanut butter and chocolate. That’s probably why Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which combine the divine combo into one tiny cup, are as popular as they are. The thing about Reese’s though, is that for real peanut butter lovers, there just isn’t enough of the stuff inside.
At least, there wasn’t until now. Reese’s announced Monday new limited-edition Reese’s Lovers Cups in two flavors: Chocolate Lovers and Peanut Butter Lovers. As you can probably deduce from the names, one has more chocolate while the other has more peanut butter. Reese’s new Chocolate Lovers Cups contain a bigger portion of rich, and slightly darker milk chocolate and a thicker shell, according to the company.
Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are filled with more peanut butter. In fact, the entire top layer of the cup’s shell is peanut butter, and the inside is more full than ever with the candy company’s signature filling. The bottom of the shell is still chocolate, so it’ll taste pretty similar to the traditional version, but with more of a peanut butter punch. Happy now?
If you’re a New Yorker and you’re somewhere in the middle in the battle between peanut butter and chocolate, you can visit Reese’s Swap Shop, where you’ll be able to decide once and for all. Apparently there can only be one, people. Attendees will have the chance to swap “something they love for an early taste” of the new Reese’s cups. The shop will be open Tuesday, March 26, and Wednesday, March 27, on Canal Street in Manhattan.
“Reese’s fans can bring in anything the love from an old toaster to their original roller skates, or even their last participation trophy (hey, at least they tried),” the company said of the event.
If you’re not going to be around to attend the event, you’ll just have to wait for Reese’s newest treats to be available in stores like the rest of us. Both Chocolate Lovers Cups and Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available in mid-April, and only for a limited time. You can stock up on the regular size packs, which will run you about $1.11, or king size versions for about $1.66. Prices depend, of course, on where you live and shop.
Let’s just hope this battle between Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate doesn’t turn into a left Twix, right Twix situation. Can’t all our candy counterparts just stick together?!
