Reese's Adds All-New Nutcracker Shape to its Holiday Peanut Butter Cup Lineup
The seasonal shapes are so much better.
I don't know the exact science behind it, but holiday-shaped Reese's—be it the Easter eggs or Halloween-themed pumpkins—just taste better. You know it, I know it, and the classic peanut butter cups will always pale in comparison. And this year we've got a new variant to add to our ever-growing ranking.
As part of its seasonal rollout, Hershey's is dropping new nutcracker-shaped Reeses's just in time for the holidays. And while, sure, you may have a particularly strong allegiance to those classic Christmas trees, make room in your candy bowl.
"One of the joys of the season is discovering the latest Reese’s Peanut butter Cup holiday shapes," the product description reads. "Well, open your arms (and your mouth) and welcome Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Nutcrackers Snack Size treats."
These cheery Christmas-inspired bites of chocolate and peanut butter goodness are hitting retail stores nationwide, including Walmart and Rite Aid, and will run you starting at $2 for a 10-ounce bag.
The nutcrackers aren't, however, the only new sweet treats joining the Hershey's fam this season. The candy maker is adding a bunch to its flavor portfolio with the introduction of the Cookies 'n' Cream Build-a-Snowman, Milk Chocolate Build-a-Snowman, Candy Cane Ice Breakers Gum, and Reese's White Elephant among others.
Looks like I've gotta run through my pumpkin Reese's stockpile asap, so I can fill up the fridge (yes, they're best served chilled) with even more of the nutcrackers.
