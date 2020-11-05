Reese's Adds All-New Nutcracker Shape to its Holiday Peanut Butter Cup Lineup

I don't know the exact science behind it, but holiday-shaped Reese's—be it the Easter eggs or Halloween-themed pumpkins—just taste better. You know it, I know it, and the classic peanut butter cups will always pale in comparison. And this year we've got a new variant to add to our ever-growing ranking.

As part of its seasonal rollout, Hershey's is dropping new nutcracker-shaped Reeses's just in time for the holidays. And while, sure, you may have a particularly strong allegiance to those classic Christmas trees, make room in your candy bowl.

"One of the joys of the season is discovering the latest Reese’s Peanut butter Cup holiday shapes," the product description reads. "Well, open your arms (and your mouth) and welcome Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Nutcrackers Snack Size treats."