Organic Reese's Are Here in Milk & Dark Chocolate Flavors

2021 is already shaping up to be a huge year for your favorite junk foods. First we got gluten-free Oreos. Now, we're getting Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. What a time to be alive.

The peanut butter and chocolate overloads at Reese's announced Wednesday that it's officially unleashing certified-organic peanut butter cups in both milk and dark chocolate flavors.

The Organic Reese's are officially rolling out nationwide beginning this month in 1.4-ounce packs for $1.99 and they've got all the stats to back 'em up—certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO verified, and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Organic Hershey's milk chocolate and special dark chocolate will also be hitting retailers in February.

Earlier this month, Hershey CEO Michele Gross Buck said the company would focus much of its efforts on bringing more sugar-free and organic products to market in 2021.

"Our sugar-free platform has been performing well and we believe this will enable us to reach more households and provide consumers with more great tasting ways to enjoy their favorite Hershey brands," Buck said in the press release, according to Delish. "And while the organic chocolate market is small, it is growing rapidly, and we are excited to bring consumers great tasting organic versions of Reese’s and Hershey’s through this targeted launch."

Of course, if you'd rather just go the non-organic route (hey, we can't resist the other flavors), there's always the Peanut Butter and Chocolate Lovers. They arrived back on store shelves last spring and haven't left us yet.