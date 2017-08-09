Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Coffee Creamer Is Here to Make Your Morning Suck Less

The allure of a chocolate-covered peanut butter wasn't exactly easy to ignore before, but there's a new product that hit shelves nationwide last week that will make our collective struggle even harder. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Coffee Creamer. That's right: there's finally a creamy coffee additive that will make your go-to caffeinated drink taste like the iconic peanut butter cups.
The stuff's made by the creamer titan International Delight, already known for sweet offerings like its Cold Stone Creamery Sweet Cream and Hershey's Chocolate Caramel Creamers. The Reese's creamer is just the latest of International Delight's several branded coffee enhancements, and it was first spotted by the eagle-eyed Instagram account @JunkBanter, which is known for sharing junk food gossip far and wide, often before official announcements go out.
So far, it's unclear where you can buy the liquid candy, but a Walmart confirmed via email on Tuesday that the retailer is selling the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Coffee Creamer and said, "It started hitting Walmart shelves last week."
There's no online listing where you can make digital purchases of the sweet stuff just yet, but you can bet there will be one soon. It's worth noting that JunkBanter didn't love it, claiming that, "Though it smells chocolatey, it tastes like artificial peanut butter and nothing like Reese's."
That's disappointing, but palates are weird, and I'd advise folks out there to try some and draw your own conclusions. If all else fails, just buy some standalone Reese's candy, bite into it, sip your coffee, and daydream of the possibilities as you attempt to get work done today.
