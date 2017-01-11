News

Dunkin' Donuts Is Serving Its Own Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Donuts

By Published On 08/31/2016 By Published On 08/31/2016
Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts is making new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup donuts, and unlike another donut chain's doughy twist on the classic candy, they're available RIGHT NOW all across the United States. Really.

Just days after we learned that Krispy Kreme is serving a Reese's donut that's sadly exclusive to Australia and the UK, Dunkin' Donuts announced a new fall menu, which includes the return of its beautiful, chocolatey Reese's peanut butter cup donut that every sugary dough-loving American can rightfully enjoy. It's called the Reese's Peanut Butter Square, and Dunkin' describes it as "a creative twist" on a Reese's peanut butter cup that comes filled with creamy Reese's peanut butter "buttercreme" and topped with chocolate icing and orange icing drizzle to match the traditional Reese's colors. But just admit, people: they had you sold at "Reese's."

Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

The Reese's donut arrives alongside an equally delicious-sounding Caramel Apple Croissant Donut and Dunkin's big lineup of pumpkin-flavored donuts, Munchkins, muffins, coffees, and lattes, according to a press release. And as an incentive for you grab a pumpkin latte, the company is offering hot and iced espresso drinks for $1.99 from noon to 6pm every day at participating locations nationwide and from noon until close at participating locations in the Northeast.

But, really, who cares about pumpkin-flavored stuff when there are Reese's peanut butter cup donuts to be eaten? Pumpkin spice can wait.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and knows what he's getting for breakfast tomorrow. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

