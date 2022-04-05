Reese's Is Selling a Massive Pantry Pack with 25 Peanut Butter Cups

You don’t have to worry about the quality versus quantity debate when Reese’s so conveniently offers both. The peanut butter cup maker has already garnered a reputation for its dedication to great taste, but now, the Hershey-owned brand is introducing a Pantry Pack that gets you 25 snack-sized Reese’s in a single box.

On Monday, Reese’s announced its new "stackable, portable, organizable, compact package," so you can keep your kitchen properly stocked with peanut butter cups.

"Stack it, pack it, freeze it, organize it—now our fans can create their very own Reese's corner of the pantry, fridge, freezer, desk—you name it," Brand Team Manager Bo Jones said in the announcement. "The new Reese's Pantry Pack allows anyone to stash their beloved chocolate and peanut butter (neatly) anywhere they want, making it perfect to grab anytime they want."