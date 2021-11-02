Reese's New Super King Size Is Over a Foot of Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's is well aware that our cravings for the peanut butter-filled chocolate cups will never cease, which is precisely why the candy maker has continued to give us more of what we want—be it the Peanut Butter Lovers, Big Cups, or the brand's latest addition. Reese's has created a Super King Size pack that boasts a pack of peanut butter cups over a foot long.

The company's latest package includes six Reese's cups in one package, totaling a whopping 13 inches long.

"At Reese's, we're always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they love—which happens to be more Reese's," senior manager of Reese's Allen Dark said in a press release. "Reese's Super King size is our largest, most shareable package of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups yet. Now you don't need to worry about whether to share your Reese's cups or not."

I mean, hey, just because Halloween is over doesn't mean you should stop hoarding candy like it's peak spooky season. The Super King Size Reese's bars are landing in store aisles beginning November 2021.

"We get it. Sometimes a Reese's King size bar isn't enough to satisfy your tastebuds and everyone else's, too. That's why the new Super King package is nearly 13 inches in size, giving fans enough of the classic peanut butter and chocolate goodness to enjoy for themselves and pass around," Reese's said in the release. "With so much sharing power, Super King size will make you the beloved ruler to your friend group...just don't blame us if your newfound popularity is too much to handle or if you eat them all yourself."