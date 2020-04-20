Reese's Extra-Peanut Butter & Extra-Chocolate Cups Are Back, So Choose a Side

You know the saying, "Don't mess with perfection?" Well it's not always applicable. Sometimes, you do just that and create something...even better. Case and point: Reese's Peanut Butter and Chocolate Lovers, a twist on the OG that just includes more of what you want. And now, they're back and available in not one, but three sizes.

Beginning this month, the Reese's Lovers are once again landing on store shelves -- in regular, king size, and miniature cups this time. In case you missed the memo the first go around, the Peanut Butter Lovers includes a pb shell in addition to its normal filling, while the chocolate variant features both dark and milk chocolate, as well as a thicker chocolate coating itself.

"Reese’s fans first experienced more of what they loved last summer, and they sold out faster than we could have imagined," Brand Manager Margo McIlvaine said in a statement to Thrillist. "We immediately knew we had to bring them back for our fans and everyone who didn’t get to experience them last year."