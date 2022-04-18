Reese's Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Peanut Butter Cups

Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but respectfully, if you think the Reese's Chocolate Lovers Cups are better than the strictly peanut butter version, you're wrong. And apparently, the brand itself agrees with me, or at least, that's my very biased interpretation.

Reese's is bringing back its Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. The former features more of what you love (peanut butter, duh) but with some of the brand's excellent milk chocolate, while the latter is all sweet peanut butter creme.

"Consider this a thank you to all the peanut butter superfans out there—the ones who sort through the candy jar to get to the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The ones who live and breathe peanut butter. The candy MVPs. We see you, we appreciate you, and we know you have superior tastebuds. So now, we’re rewarding you," Senior Associate Brand Manager at Reese's Bo Jones said in a press release.