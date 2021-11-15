Reese's Has a Pie-Sized Peanut Butter Cup Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Reese's continues to outdo itself. The candy maker debuted a Super King Size, measuring 13 inches with six peanut butter cups to a pack earlier this month. And now, with Thanksgiving just weeks out, we're getting even more chocolatey, peanut butter goodness. This time, in the form of a 3.4-pound, pie-sized Reese's.

Despite how it may look (like a pie), it's not actually a pie, but rather a 9-inch diameter peanut butter cup—also known as the largest Reese's to date. It features that same milk chocolate shell we all know and love with gobs of Reese's peanut butter.

"Holidays can be stressful, but winning Thanksgiving doesn't have to be," Reese's said in a statement to Thrillist. "Because let's face it, homemade pies are great, but a giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in a beautiful pie box is better."