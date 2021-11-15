Reese's Has a Pie-Sized Peanut Butter Cup Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Your grandma's apple pie is just old news now. Sorry!
Reese's continues to outdo itself. The candy maker debuted a Super King Size, measuring 13 inches with six peanut butter cups to a pack earlier this month. And now, with Thanksgiving just weeks out, we're getting even more chocolatey, peanut butter goodness. This time, in the form of a 3.4-pound, pie-sized Reese's.
Despite how it may look (like a pie), it's not actually a pie, but rather a 9-inch diameter peanut butter cup—also known as the largest Reese's to date. It features that same milk chocolate shell we all know and love with gobs of Reese's peanut butter.
"Holidays can be stressful, but winning Thanksgiving doesn't have to be," Reese's said in a statement to Thrillist. "Because let's face it, homemade pies are great, but a giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in a beautiful pie box is better."
Here's the catch, though: The brand has just 3,000 of these whopping peanut butter cups, which means you'll need to act fast if you plan on bringing one to your Thanksgiving feast. So now that I've bestowed this important holiday information upon you, you should hit up the site and order yours—you know, before they're all gone. The Reese's Pie officially hit Hershey's online store today for $44.99.
"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," senior associate brand manager at Reese's Bo Jones said in a press release. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."