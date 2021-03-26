Reese's Is Sending Its Pretzel-Filled Peanut Butter Cups to Sweet 16 College Towns

Reese's official Twitter account has spent the better half of the month trolling March Madness contenders—and we're here for it. But as if the brand's amusing social media presence weren't enough to keep us invested in the NCAA tournament alone, now the peanut butter cup maker is giving free chocolate to sweet 16 college towns.

Because there have been quite a few salty moments this season (this year's tournament did set a record for most upsets already), Reese's is doling out its saltiest PB cups yet. During the Sweet 16 this weekend, the brand is going send massive shipments of its Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels for fans.

All you have to do is hit up the company's official Twitter account or follow the hashtag #SaltyReeses to find out if your team is included in the drop.