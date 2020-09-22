Reese's Is Unleashing Jumbo Peanut Butter Cups Filled With Pretzels

I am perfectly content eating my way through an entire family-sized bag of classic Reese's. The original peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio is enough to sell itself. But despite an already near-perfect formula to keep me coming back for more (and more and more), the brand has created an all-new, bigger, and better version of its original peanut butter cup -- one brimming with pretzels.

Set to hit retailer stores this November (yes, you'll have to wait, but not too long), the Reese's big cup with salty pretzels represents the true 2020 mood. Even if we've got it all together on the outside, we're bound to be a little salty on the inside, the brand said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Let’s face it, we’re all feeling a little bit salty this year," senior director Ian Norton said in the statement. "In true Reese’s fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels."