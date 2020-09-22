Reese's Is Unleashing Jumbo Peanut Butter Cups Filled With Pretzels
November can't come soon enough!
I am perfectly content eating my way through an entire family-sized bag of classic Reese's. The original peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio is enough to sell itself. But despite an already near-perfect formula to keep me coming back for more (and more and more), the brand has created an all-new, bigger, and better version of its original peanut butter cup -- one brimming with pretzels.
Set to hit retailer stores this November (yes, you'll have to wait, but not too long), the Reese's big cup with salty pretzels represents the true 2020 mood. Even if we've got it all together on the outside, we're bound to be a little salty on the inside, the brand said in a press release on Tuesday.
"Let’s face it, we’re all feeling a little bit salty this year," senior director Ian Norton said in the statement. "In true Reese’s fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels."
The candy company's salty new addition will be available in standard/single cup sizes for about $1.49, but let's be honest, the two-cup king size is the only way to go. You can score the latter for a little more than $2 a pop. And while we've still only got limited deets, the pretzel Reese's cups aren't the only addition joining the brand's flavor portfolio.
In Tuesday's announcement, Reese's also teased a spring arrival of its Reese's Big Cups with Chips, set to join its pretzel counterpart in stores for a limited time by March of 2021.
