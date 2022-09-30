Reese's Is Putting Reese's Puffs Cereal Inside Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

If you were feeling like you haven't been able to get enough Reese's into your diet, have no fear. The latest invention from Reese's will sate all your needs in a single serving. New Reese's Cups will have a centered stuffed with Reese's Puffs cereal—a Reese's experience within a Reese's.

"Collaborations are quite popular but what we are about to unleash is next level. We knew the ultimate mashup was already within the Reese's universe, so we made it happen," said Henry Hancock, senior associate brand manager at Reese's, in a press release. "We're taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere by adding Reese's Puffs cereal to our Reese's Big Cup."

The new invention will be available nationwide starting in November. The price will vary depending on the retailer. No matter what it costs, I'm sure it will be a worthy investment. After you try the new meta Reese's, it's time to ponder where it belongs in Thrillist's ranking of all Reese's products.