Reese's Is Taking Over Pumpkin Patches This Fall & It's Looking for Its Next Location

The only thing better than pumpkin flavor is the flavor of Reese's Pumpkins. They're bigger, and therefore more full of the peanut butter Reese's fans love than a traditional Reese's cup. Plus, they're festive and cute AF. Luckily, it's Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkin season, and the candy creators are whipping up something really fun.

Reese's debuted its first-ever Peanut Butter Pumpkin Patch at Krochmal Farms in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, recently. Now, the confectioner is looking for new locations to pop up and plant its candy pumpkins for peanut butter fanatics to pop by and "pick."