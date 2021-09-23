Reese's Is Taking Over Pumpkin Patches This Fall & It's Looking for Its Next Location
Fans can weigh in on Instagram.
The only thing better than pumpkin flavor is the flavor of Reese's Pumpkins. They're bigger, and therefore more full of the peanut butter Reese's fans love than a traditional Reese's cup. Plus, they're festive and cute AF. Luckily, it's Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkin season, and the candy creators are whipping up something really fun.
Reese's debuted its first-ever Peanut Butter Pumpkin Patch at Krochmal Farms in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, recently. Now, the confectioner is looking for new locations to pop up and plant its candy pumpkins for peanut butter fanatics to pop by and "pick."
The Peanut Butter Pumpkin Patch is exactly what it sounds like, a real pumpkin patch peppered with Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins. Reese's hasn't picked its next location yet, that's probably because it's waiting for fans to weigh in.
To get your local pumpkin patch on the map, all you have to do is tag @Reeses on Instagram and use the hashtag #ReesesPumpkinPatch in your post. There's no guarantee your location will get picked, but it definitely won't if you don't shoot your shot.