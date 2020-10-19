Reese’s Robotic Halloween Door Safely Dispenses Free Peanut Butter Cups

Like with concerts, group dinners, and most things this year, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on trick-or-treating. With Halloween just around the corner, parents and kids-at-heart across the country are trying to find safe, responsible ways to make Halloween happen without the risk. There have been so many creative solutions to this unusual problem, like candy chutes and poles to pass out treats, but Reese’s Robotic Halloween Door definitely takes the cake.

The peanut butter cup company really wants to see people able to collect Halloween candy this year, and if you remember the joy of finding a Reese’s in the bottom of your trick-or-treat bag, you probably do too. The company invented a Robotic Halloween Door, which allows folks to pass out treats without coming in contact with any little ghouls, goblins, or germs. To activate the candy passing, all you have to say when you arrive at the door is “trick-or-treat” and just like that, a king-size Reese’s will appear before your eyes.