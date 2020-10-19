Reese’s Robotic Halloween Door Safely Dispenses Free Peanut Butter Cups
Halloween's going to look different, but at least there are peanut butter cups.
Like with concerts, group dinners, and most things this year, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on trick-or-treating. With Halloween just around the corner, parents and kids-at-heart across the country are trying to find safe, responsible ways to make Halloween happen without the risk. There have been so many creative solutions to this unusual problem, like candy chutes and poles to pass out treats, but Reese’s Robotic Halloween Door definitely takes the cake.
The peanut butter cup company really wants to see people able to collect Halloween candy this year, and if you remember the joy of finding a Reese’s in the bottom of your trick-or-treat bag, you probably do too. The company invented a Robotic Halloween Door, which allows folks to pass out treats without coming in contact with any little ghouls, goblins, or germs. To activate the candy passing, all you have to say when you arrive at the door is “trick-or-treat” and just like that, a king-size Reese’s will appear before your eyes.
“This Halloween is unlike any other, so we’ve upped the ante on creativity as a result,” Allen Dark, Reese’s senior brand manager, said in a press release. “A robotic Reese’s dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!”
Reese’s Robotic Halloween Door does more than dole out candy. It’s designed to travel through neighborhoods via remote control and bring the candy to you. Who wouldn’t open their door for a Robotic Reese’s-dispensing door? It won’t even have to ring your bell, because it’s designed to be seen long before it arrives. The Reese’s door dispenses smoke, has lights and plays a soundtrack of Halloween songs as it makes its way around town.
If you want to see the Reese’s Robotic Halloween Door roll through your neighborhood, hop on Instagram and let them know where you live using the hashtag #ReesesDoor. You might just get a welcomed visitor this Halloween night.
