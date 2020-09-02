Reese's Debuts New Snack Cake-Style Peanut Butter Cups

I have zero qualms about busting into a family-size bag of Reese's before noon. In fact, I did so this morning -- because you and I both know it's the ultimate coffee pairing. But now, the peanut butter cup maker is catering to our early morning sweet tooth with a snack cake that's made for breakfast.

On Wednesday, the candy maker officially unveiled its latest innovation, the Reese's snack cake, as a mid-morning treat that gives us all the excuse to eat dessert before it is typically acceptable. The sweet innovation features chocolate cake, real milk chocolate, and a decadent peanut butter creme.

"Let’s face it, everything is upside down -- we’re having dessert in morning, breakfast for dinner and working in our pajamas because what is 2020?! In fact, 83% say they have indulged in dessert before noon in the past month," a rep for Reese's said in an email. "So we had a crazy idea -- Reese’s snack cakes, a first-of-its-kind mid-morning cake treat by Reese’s, here to give you permission to have cake in the morning every day with the iconic combination of chocolate and peanut butter."