Reese's Debuts New Snack Cake-Style Peanut Butter Cups
We won't judge you if you want to eat Reese's for breakfast.
I have zero qualms about busting into a family-size bag of Reese's before noon. In fact, I did so this morning -- because you and I both know it's the ultimate coffee pairing. But now, the peanut butter cup maker is catering to our early morning sweet tooth with a snack cake that's made for breakfast.
On Wednesday, the candy maker officially unveiled its latest innovation, the Reese's snack cake, as a mid-morning treat that gives us all the excuse to eat dessert before it is typically acceptable. The sweet innovation features chocolate cake, real milk chocolate, and a decadent peanut butter creme.
"Let’s face it, everything is upside down -- we’re having dessert in morning, breakfast for dinner and working in our pajamas because what is 2020?! In fact, 83% say they have indulged in dessert before noon in the past month," a rep for Reese's said in an email. "So we had a crazy idea -- Reese’s snack cakes, a first-of-its-kind mid-morning cake treat by Reese’s, here to give you permission to have cake in the morning every day with the iconic combination of chocolate and peanut butter."
The Reese's snack cakes aren't set to hit convenience stores until December 2020, so in the meantime, we will continue scarfing down the actual peanut butter cup candy for breakfast. It's the only answer. You've just gotta decide what variety to go with. Are you more of a peanut butter lovers, milk chocolate thins, or pumpkin kinda Reese's connoisseur?
