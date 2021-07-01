Customize a 1-Pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cup at Hershey's Chocolate World

If you've got a sweet tooth, you know there's no such thing as too much of your favorite treat. At Hershey's Chocolate World you can put that theory to the test thanks to the new Reese's Stuff Your Cup experience, where guests can completely customize a massive one-pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to their liking. Time to live out that Willy Wonka fantasy.

Guests will have access to mix-ins straight from the Reese's factory and will have full control of what goes into their custom cup. Choose whatever mix-ins you want, and a "tasteologist" will fold in straight into the Reese's peanut butter. Creating a custom cup will cost $14.95, but it's worth every penny to concoct your own unique creation.

That's not the only new treat beckoning candy lovers to Hershey's Chocolate World, though. Here's what else visitors can expect:

Beverage and Candy Pairings: Hershey's Chocolate World offers beers and wines that pair perfectly with a Hershey's candy.

Hershey's Chocolate World offers beers and wines that pair perfectly with a Hershey's candy. Hershey's Ice Cream Shoppe Bars: Creamy new bars in Strawberries 'N' Creme, Cookies 'N' Mint, and Sprinkles 'N' Creme flavors are available as individual treats or in sundaes.

Creamy new bars in Strawberries 'N' Creme, Cookies 'N' Mint, and Sprinkles 'N' Creme flavors are available as individual treats or in sundaes. Custom Creation Kits: Guests can customize Hershey's Chocolate Bars and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Guests can customize Hershey's Chocolate Bars and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Hershey's Kisses Birthday Cake Milkshake: A new milkshake that's packed with birthday cake flavor and topped with Hershey's Kisses.

A new milkshake that's packed with birthday cake flavor and topped with Hershey's Kisses. Kit Kat Key Lime Pie Milkshake: A new, drinkable take on Kit Kat's Key Lime Pie-flavored bars.

A new, drinkable take on Kit Kat's Key Lime Pie-flavored bars. Create Your Own Ultimate Milkshake Kits: Everything you need to create the perfect milkshake at home, including a Hershey's chocolate bar and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.