Reese's New 'Ultimate' Peanut Butter Cups Have PB on the Inside & Outside

I don't care what the Chocolate Lovers stans out there have to say, the peanut butter is what makes a good Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. If you agree, then we have great news for you: the candy brand is launching a new version of its extra-peanut butter cups that turns the classic candy on its head.

The new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers gives us even more of what we love with a peanut butter candy shell and peanut butter stuffed inside. Reese's is officially rolling out the indulgent creation, which comes in both standard and miniature sizes, nationwide beginning in early April 2021.

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," Brand Manager Margo McIlvaine said in a press release. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real—but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that’s every peanut butter lover’s dream!"