Reese's New 'Ultimate' Peanut Butter Cups Have PB on the Inside & Outside
Brb, about to buy Target's entire stock.
I don't care what the Chocolate Lovers stans out there have to say, the peanut butter is what makes a good Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. If you agree, then we have great news for you: the candy brand is launching a new version of its extra-peanut butter cups that turns the classic candy on its head.
The new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers gives us even more of what we love with a peanut butter candy shell and peanut butter stuffed inside. Reese's is officially rolling out the indulgent creation, which comes in both standard and miniature sizes, nationwide beginning in early April 2021.
"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," Brand Manager Margo McIlvaine said in a press release. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real—but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that’s every peanut butter lover’s dream!"
Here's the real kicker, though. Reese's isn't just debuting its most over-the-top peanut butter cup all on its own. The brand teased something extra in the announcement, as well.
"And if you think it can't get any better, you're wrong. The Reese's brand has a few more tricks up its sleeve in the upcoming weeks so if you’re a peanut butter lover, be on high alert...," the company stated in the press release.
And while we don't know exactly what's coming down the peanut butter pike, we'll be doing exactly what the company said: staying on high alert.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.