This Movie Theater Chain Is Switching to Pepsi and Coke Fans Are Pissed

I, unlike every other person on the planet, prefer Pepsi. And while this is a dealbreaker, grounds for banishment, etc., etc. to most, it also means I am among the minority of movie-goers thrilled by recent news that major theater chain Regal is ditching Coca-Cola products in favor of its competitor.
Earlier this week, Pepsi tweeted out "hello @regalmovies" alongside the suggestive wide-eye emoji. The companies continued to @ the other, swapping equally evocative movie quotes from Anchorman, Austin Powers, Taxi Driver, Love Actually, and more. Shortly after, the company dropped the announcement we all saw coming: Regal is ousting Coke from its concessions for an exclusive partnership with Pepsi.
These Nachos Are Dumped on a Sizzling Skillet
Variety reports that Pepsi will become the chain's exclusive non-alcoholic beverage vendor in spring 2020. This is no small move, especially considering Regal is the first of industry leaders to abandon Coca-Cola -- AMC and Cinemark still serve it. According to the outlet, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, and Pepsi-owned beverages like AMP Game Fuel, Bubly sparkling water, Lifewater, Mountain Dew, and Pure Leaf teas will be available.
"This is something where the stars aligned," Senior VP of Foodservice John Curry told the magazine. "Pepsi and Regal just share a mutual passion and excitement for the moviegoing experience."
Coke fans, however, are less than thrilled about the news and have taken to Twitter to express their collective disdain.
h/t Food & Wine
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.