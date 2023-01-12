You Can Get a Free Suite Upgrade on This Luxury Cruise Ship If You Book Right Now

Regent Seven Seas Cruises wants you to experience added luxury without the usual price tag tacked on. The company is upping the opulence with free suite upgrades right now, which means you can stay in a Penthouse Suite for the cost of a 2-category suite when you book by March 31, Travel + Leisure reports.

The Upgrade Your Horizon promotion is valid on more than 400 different routes across the fleet, with sailings through May 2025 to Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the Caribbean, and more.

"We pride ourselves on delivering unrivaled levels of luxury for our guests aboard The World's Most Luxurious Fleet, as we sail some of the world's most desired ports of call," President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises Andrea DeMarco told the outlet. "Our enviable staff-to-guest ratio delivers exceptional service on board, coupled with spacious all-suite, all-balcony accommodation and outstanding culinary experiences as well as highly immersive destination experiences. Guests will take away a lifetime of memories from their Regent voyage."

You'll also get added perks with your suite upgrade, like a pre-cruise hotel stay (for those with the Concierge Suite) or even a personal butler if you go the Penthouse route. Seems like a no-brainer to me?