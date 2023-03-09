This 154-Night Luxury Cruise Will Stop in 41 Countries

If you've got an extra six figures laying around and half a year of PTO, first: Hey, what's up, my name's Opheli. Second, you have what you need to have what sounds like one of the most exclusive and luxurious experiences in the world. Regent Seven Seas Cruises has just announced its 2026 World Cruise.

The cruise will be 154 nights long, and will sail through 41 countries. With 77 ports of call in six continents, The Sense of Adventure cruise ship will cater to every luxurious whim while ensuring that you see as much of the world as possible.

"Luxury travelers want to travel further afield and for longer durations, which is why we are excited to announce our newest and longest World Cruise for 2026," said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, in a statement. "Our World Cruise guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, the sumptuous comfort of our all-suite, all balcony accommodations, and an extensive list of inclusions that provide every luxury."

During your stay you will have the option to take advantage of 431 included shore excursions, and in-port stays in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, Darwin, Australia, and Walvis Bay, Namibia. There will also be stops at 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The cruise will depart from and return to Miami.

The cruise will set sail on January 10, 2026. It will cost a pretty penny though. You'll need $94,999 per person for a Deluxe Veranda Suite and a whopping $266,499 per person for the Master Suite. You can pre-register for this cruise on March 13, 2023 by heading to RSSC.com/2026-World-Cruise. Cruise bookings will open up on March 22.