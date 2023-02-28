This Newly Renovated Paris Hotel Will Make You Feel Like Royalty

Courtesy of Relais Christine

Located in the middle of Paris's Latin Quarter and tucked on a quiet side street across from a movie theater is Relais Christine, a five-star hotel with a newly renovated spa and decor by designer Laura Gonzalez. Less than a 10-minute walk from the Notre Dame, Centre Pompidou, the Louvre, and the Pantheon, you can't get more central than this. After entering the private courtyard, the rooms will make you feel like you've been transported to the scenes of Pride and Prejudice (at Mr. Darcy's house) or on the set of Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette. Each room has its very own color scheme, and you'll find rich velvets, crystal chandeliers, textured wall papers, and all the trappings of luxury that you can imagine.

Can't you imagine contemplating Mr. Darcy's affections in this bathroom? | Courtesy of Relais Christine

Each room has a dedicated color palette. | Courtesy of Relais Christine

In the lobby, on ruby red and turquoise sofas, you can lift up your feet and enjoy a sip of grapefruit juice made in house, or check out one of the hotel's bikes to explore the city. A continental breakfast is served every morning, where you will find some truly remarkable chocolate croissants.

Courtesy of Relais Christine

Courtesy of Relais Christine

And perhaps most exciting is the freshly renovated spa beneath the hotel, which offers Guerlain products inside of the remnants of a monastery. There you'll be treated to luxurious facials while laying on a table that is more comfortable than most of the beds I've slept on in my life. While Relais Christine definitely isn't on any budget hotel lists, there is a package you can book right now that will include an hour-long spa treatment with a two-night stay. For 580 euros a night, ($615), you can get the one-hour spa treatment, breakfast, and your room. As I said, this certainly isn't where to stay if you've got a tight budget. But if you want to feel like you're at the height of Parisian luxury, this deal is stellar.

